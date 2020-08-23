AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. 1,560,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,171. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

