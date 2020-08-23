Aegis Raises Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Price Target to $8.00

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Aegis from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $221.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.79. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

