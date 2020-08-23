Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

