Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 21,602 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49.

