Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $158.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

