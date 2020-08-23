Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 817 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after buying an additional 2,141,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

