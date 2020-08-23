Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 58,532 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,532 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

