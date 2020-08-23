Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 166.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Metlife by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 30.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 280,586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Metlife by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at about $3,397,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

