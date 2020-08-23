Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after buying an additional 580,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after buying an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,364,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,478,000 after buying an additional 171,374 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $48.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

