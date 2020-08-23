Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.