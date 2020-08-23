Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $35.40 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

