Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $226.33 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

