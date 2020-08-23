Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $195.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

