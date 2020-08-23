Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 996 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after buying an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

GD opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

