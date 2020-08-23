Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 19,266 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

TSM opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

