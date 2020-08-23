Adam Saunders Acquires 88,629 Shares of NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) Stock

NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) insider Adam Saunders purchased 88,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,757.65 ($31,969.75).

Adam Saunders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Adam Saunders purchased 16,905 shares of NGE Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,114.40 ($5,796.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 9.90. NGE Capital Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.37 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of A$0.94 ($0.67).

NGE Capital Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in listed and unlisted securities. The company was formerly known as New Guinea Energy Limited and changed its name to NGE Capital Limited in June 2017. NGE Capital Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

