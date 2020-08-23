Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

