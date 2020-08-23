ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Sells $233,992.50 in Stock

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $307.57 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.75 and a 200 day moving average of $211.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ABIOMED by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,894 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 56.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,305,000 after buying an additional 221,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 22.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,637,000 after buying an additional 209,455 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 55.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after buying an additional 205,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 194,637 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

