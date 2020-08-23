AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,022 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

ABBV traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $94.86. 5,238,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

