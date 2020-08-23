$78.35 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post $78.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.47 million to $80.17 million. TrueCar reported sales of $90.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $285.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.28 million to $289.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $264.67 million, with estimates ranging from $249.64 million to $293.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $534.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 335.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in TrueCar by 41.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

