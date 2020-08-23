$734.28 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to announce sales of $734.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $726.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 262.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after buying an additional 3,955,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,962,000 after buying an additional 194,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after buying an additional 217,443 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $18,235,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 20.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 291,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 1,425,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,437. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

