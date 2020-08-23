6,726 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,027,000 after acquiring an additional 411,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.