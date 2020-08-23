6,726 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,027,000 after acquiring an additional 411,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
