6,376 Shares in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West bought a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

