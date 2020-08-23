$604.39 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $604.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $601.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.16 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.68.

Shares of MTCH opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,541 shares of company stock valued at $62,318,273. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Match Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

