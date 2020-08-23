5,412 Shares in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,841,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,379. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

