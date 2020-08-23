$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will post sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $21.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $23.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,744 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

