$46.33 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post sales of $46.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $113.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.99 million to $202.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.94 million, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $105.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

VYGR stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $433.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.82. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 196,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

