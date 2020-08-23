4,543 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after buying an additional 277,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after buying an additional 722,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after buying an additional 2,151,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after buying an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,085,000 after buying an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

