$405.73 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce sales of $405.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.10 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $379.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.95. 276,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

