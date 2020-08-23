-$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will announce earnings per share of ($2.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.06) and the lowest is ($2.44). Carnival posted earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 182.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of ($7.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.84) to ($6.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.40) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 18,742,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,765,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $456,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $40,529,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $24,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

