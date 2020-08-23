17,398 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $26.54 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

