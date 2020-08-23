$161.55 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will post sales of $161.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.54 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $202.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $729.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.84 million to $730.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $717.22 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $736.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Varex Imaging stock remained flat at $$11.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 552,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

