$152.93 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report sales of $152.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.50 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $144.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $604.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $603.90 million to $607.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $656.55 million, with estimates ranging from $646.10 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

COR stock opened at $122.08 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,691.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock valued at $281,447,061 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 89.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after buying an additional 185,589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 81.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.