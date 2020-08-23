13,245 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. 134,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,007. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.00.

