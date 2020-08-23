$131.65 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will post sales of $131.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.65 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $141.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $686.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.65 million to $695.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $711.13 million, with estimates ranging from $629.44 million to $776.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSSI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

DSSI stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $332.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

