10,000 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 66.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 148.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,407 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.