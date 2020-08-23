$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE:AER traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.09. 1,560,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in AerCap by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AerCap by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 45,916 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

