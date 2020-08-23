$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to report $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $958.69 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

MIK opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

