$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

