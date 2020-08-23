$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,111,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after buying an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after buying an additional 244,428 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

