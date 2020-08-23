-$0.02 EPS Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,891,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 176.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

