Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $122.48

Shares of Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.48 and traded as low as $96.50. Zytronic shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 28,592 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 12.26.

About Zytronic (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.