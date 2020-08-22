Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $138.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $637,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,338 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,130,720.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zscaler by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zscaler by 84.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 933.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

