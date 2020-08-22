Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Zscaler from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $105.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.13.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -245.85 and a beta of 0.77. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $138.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $2,085,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,130,720.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 84.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 933.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.