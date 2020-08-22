Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Short Interest Down 28.1% in July

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $359.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $66,837.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 833,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

