Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPSEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale cut IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPSEN S A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. IPSEN S A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

