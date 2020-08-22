Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Evelo Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

