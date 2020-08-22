Zacks Investment Research Lowers Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.08 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $327.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $68.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 3,460 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,908. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $164,088 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

