Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

QRTEA stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,539,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,122,000 after buying an additional 204,862 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 189,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after buying an additional 167,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.