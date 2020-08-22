Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Sell

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNFP. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

PNFP opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

